I am writing this piece for four reasons. The first is that as long – time readers of this column know I’m someone the Heavenly Father in the last 28 years sent to the politicians He wanted to be the country’s president during the elections of June 1993, February 2003 and February 2019. These are persons He wanted to use in His plan to make the country great in the comity of nations.

In other words, it was not in all the polls held during the 28 – year period that the Lord had a candidate. He did not send me to anyone for the 1999, 2007, 2011 and 2015 elections and this is why I have made the headline of this article a speculative one because as of today I do not know if the Ancient of Days would send me to anyone for the 2023 poll. So, I need to write this so that if He sends me to any politician later in the year I can take this publication along for the person to know that I am a servant the Lord uses for such an assignment and that He sent me to him or her.

This is more so because Dr. Ore Falomo, the medical doctor of Chief Moshood Abiola, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 12, 1993 presidential election died in November 2019. On the orders of the Lord I took him on a spiritual retreat to Ado – Ekiti on Saturday, September 24, 1994 with the Supreme Being telling him that He caused the election won by his patient to be annulled and thus stopping him from being Nigeria’s president.

I wrote on the matter four times from 2010 – 19 but Falomo never refuted my story until he died. With his demise 19 months ago I do not have anyone to use as proof that the Ancient of Days speaks with me one – to – one as I did in this column in October 2018 and got Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, to believe and belatedly accept the Lord’s message I conveyed to him on the 2019 presidential poll ten months earlier, on December 26, 2017.

The third reason for coming up with this write – up is that if the Lord this year sends me to anyone as His candidate for the 2023 election, I want the person to know that misfortune would befall him or her if he or she ignores the message I would convey to him or her. Or if like Chief Abiola the person agrees but after winning the election decides to disobey the all – powerful and invisible King of kings.

The fourth reason for this piece is that I want the person to accept God’s message so that the 22 – year – long tragedies occurring ceaselessly since 1999 can stop for the country to get on the path to greatness. This is because as shown in Jeremiah 18: 1 – 12 the Ancient of Days can change His mind on the plan to uplift our fatherland.

Indeed, this is why I have been writing on the Abiola issue in the last ten years. I was the one who took his matter to the Lord a few days after he joined the presidential contest for the June 12 poll of 1993. The Most High accepted to make him win the primaries of his party in March and the presidential poll three months later. But this was on the condition that he agreed to use the 41 Muslim clerics He would raise in Ado Ekiti to fast and pray for him for 41 days to be victorious.

Abiola consented and the priests carried out the exercise for him and on winning the SDP primaries he sent one hundred and twenty – three thousand naira (N123,000) to them as thanksgiving offering (N3, 000 per person) and requested them to repeat the 41 – day spiritual exercise for him to be triumphant in the June 12 poll. To this end, he sent twenty thousand naira to them to buy fruits to break their fast each day. But when he heard in the evening of Sunday, June 13 that he had won the election, he distanced the Ado – Ekiti clerics from his victory.

Chief Abiola said many clerics Christians and Muslims in many countries across the world fasted and prayed for him to win the election. And so, the Ado – Ekiti Muslim priests could not claim that they were solely responsible for his victory. Consequently, instead of the N123,000 thanksgiving offering he gave them in March he sent the paltry sum of fifty thousand naira (N50,000) to them, which came to N1,200 per person and he did so on June 15 contrary to the deadline of June 14 the Ancient of Days gave him on May 4.

This made the Lord to cause the election to be annulled and for Abiola to get himself sworn – in illegally as the President of Nigeria and be arrested for treasonable felony. He was also the one who made him to refuse bail when the court granted it and for him to die in detention on July 7, 1998 four years into his incarceration.

I know all these because the Most High told me about them including that He would take away Chief Abiola and General Sani Abacha, the Military Head of State who got him arrested, any time after the celebration of Easter in April 1998. An account of this is in Chapters 13 and 14 of the book He caused me to write and publish in 2004 titled: Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment.

What the Lord told me about Nigeria on June 10

Three months ago I wrote a two – part article on March 31 and April 7 appealing to the Sultan of Sokoto, His Royal Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, to take steps on the insecurity in the country. This was for him as the Lord directed years back to agree to get the Chief Imams in Abuja and the capitals of the 36 states to organize 41 Muslims clerics to fast and pray for seven days for the calamities in the country since late 1999 to end.

I wrote the piece following the appeal by a reader of this column. Since the man reached out to me in March others had phoned or sent text messages pleading with me to beseech the Lord to bring the nation’s worsening insecurity to an end. This was a message the reader who uses GSM number 080 – 8211 – 3199 sent to me from a state in the North on May 31: “Sir, please help us cry out to the Ancient of Days to have mercy on Nigeria, especially his church, and cause peace to reign in Nigeria. The bloodshed is too much. God bless.”

After him I received such plea in the first week of June from other readers and as a result I raised the matter with the Heavenly Father and Supreme Being of the universe on Thursday, June 10. This happened to be the day, 156 years ago, when African – Americans in the United States were freed from the bondage of slavery on June 10, 1865.

I didn’t choose the historic day to speak with the Lord. He was the one who caused it to happen that day and to my joy He promised that He would before long cause Nigerians to be extraordinarily happy. But for now I won’t go into the details of our ten minute discussion which He fulfilled a few months later.

I would do so at the appropriate time. But the Lord’s statement that memorable day was reminiscent of what He told me 24 years ago, on Sunday, December 21, 1997, when I raised the state of the nation with Him.

10 topmost immigrant Lagosians – Focus still on J.k. Randle

I began the story of Chief Joseph Kosoniola Randle last week with reports on his grandfather Mr. Thomas Randle, an Oyo man who was captured during the slave trade in his hometown but got freed in Sierra Leone and moved over to settle in Lagos in the early 1850s. He was a very wealthy man.

I also told the story of his son, Dr. John Randle, one of the first medical doctors in Nigeria and West Africa and the father of Chief J.K. Randle. The orthodox physician was born in Sierra Leone on Friday, February 1, 1855 but came to Lagos when his dad relocated there. He was not only a successful medical practitioner but also a wealthy businessman and large property owner. His son, J.K. Randle who was born in Lagos on Wednesday, July 28, 1909 died at the General Hospital, Broad Street in the city in December 1956 at the age of 47.