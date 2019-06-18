Ahead of Nigeria’s opening match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, manager Gernot Rohr has stated that the Super Eagles have to adopt a playing style completely different from the 2018 World Cup.

The former Bayern Munich defender has named as many as fifteen World Cup players on the roster for the tournament which begins in Egypt on Friday, June 21, with Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins, Henry Onyekuru, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu, Moses Simon, Samuel Kalu and Victor Osimhen the fresh faces.

‘’It (The AFCON) is operated on with long balls and then pressing, it’s a different style of play, there are more surprise effects,’’ Rohr told German sports magazine Kicker.

Although Nigeria are the top ranked and seeded team in Group B, Rohr has chosen to remain modest, saying other teams can spring a surprise.

‘’It’s nice to play football in the evening in a wonderful country like Egypt, it’s only South Africa, where it can get cold in June.