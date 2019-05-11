Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Federal government has revealed that networking Warri with Abuja through rail line will gulp a whopping $3.9 billion (about N1.404 trillion), explaining that the figure will also involve the building of the seaport at Warri.

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who made the disclosure during the routine inspection of the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan railway project yesterday, expressed happiness over the progress of work.

While commenting on the pace of work on the Lagos-Ibadan railway, he explained that about 123 kilometers have been covered, adding that the remaining 38 kilometers of track laying would probably be completed in two weeks time.

“We are at Kilometer 123 remaining 38 Kilometers. So, we know we will get there before the end of the month. It is just 38 kilometers and they lay three kilometers per day which means in 12 or 13 days, they should be in Ibadan. We are running towards Ibadan outskirt, but we should be at the end of the station by the end of this month,” he revealed.

Responding to the state of work at the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail project, the Minister said: “the track has gone to Warri and they are using it now, but they have not finished with the station and I expect that by the end of the year they can finish it. For the rail from Warri to Abuja, it will cost $3.9 billion.”