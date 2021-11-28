Ismael Sadjo posted a blistering 29mins.45secs run to win the 2021 Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon concluded Saturday in Warri, Delta State.

Subject to ractification, Sadjo’s time is a new 10km national record.

He proved too strong for other competitors in men’s race, and there was no doubt about his intentions to clinch the N1m to prize. Sadjo took an early lead and was unchallenged to as he coasted to a comfortable finish at the Warri Stadium finish point.

Stephen Joshua Daylop came in second, finishing at 30.54secs while 2019 champion Emmanuel Gyan was third with 31.04secs.

In the women’s race, Joy Abiye-David also created a new course record.

She clocked 35.02, while Rose Akusho was second with 35.04. Moseje Vera Yohanna finished third at 36.30seconds.

Delta State deputy governor Kingsley Brurutu Otuaro had earlier on flagged off the race followed by an enthusiastic take off by the athletes.

