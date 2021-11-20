As preparations enter top gear for the Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon billed for November 27, two Nigerian long distance runners Ismael Sadjo and Stephen Joshua Daylop are not only targeting the 10km race top prize, but also aiming at making world standard times.

Sadjo and Daylop finished first and second respectively at the Abeokuta 10km last week, but are now poised to run again at the Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon. They and others are motivated to give it their best, not minding the fatigue from the previous race.

“First of all I’m glad we have so many races in Nigeria now. It is good for us long distance runners. Going to the Warri/Effurun Marathon, I’m not just motivated by the prize money, but the urge to run a world standard time is pushing me on,” said Sadjo, one of the athletes discovered at the Cross River State Grassroots Sports development initiative.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Also in the same vein Daylop said he was looking forward to the WEPM.

“I’m preparing very well for the race. I was second in Abeokuta and my aim is to win and also improve on my time.

“We long distance runners are happy with the many opportunities we have to compete in local competition, but we want to also be competing in international marathons and do well just like the East African runners.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .