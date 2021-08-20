By Christian Agadibe

Warri Kingdom is agog ahead of the coronation Omoba Emiko Tsola, the Olu-designate as the 21st Olu of the Warri Kingdom tomorrow.

Natives and visitors alike have described the intensive preparations in the city, all the way from the Warri Mainland right to the coronation site at Ode-Itsekiri Island, as impressive.

There are exciting conversations regarding the attractive renovations, heavily-branded streets and exquisitely decorated edifices. Airport shuttles can be observed plying to and from fully-booked hotels that are packed with guests from near and far.

Coming off the heels of Prince Tsola Emiko recently completing his Idaniken rite of seclusion, locals and noblemen alike recognize the epoch-making nature of the coronation and its statutory role towards generating harmony and unity both within Warri Kingdom and its immediate environs.

Prime Regent of Warri Kingdom, Prince Emmanuel Okotiebo, spoke enthusiastically of the good fortune set to accompany Omoba Emiko’s coronation as the Olu of Warri.

The schedule for the Royal Coronation Ceremony has been published following an announcement by the Warri Council of Kingmakers. Meanwhile, the central planning committee are working tirelessly to accommodate the high-calibre of guests set to grace the event.

Speaking on behalf of the Council of Chiefs, Dr Eugene Ikomi, secretary of Warri Council of Chiefs, said “a visit to the coronation site shows clearly that we are on course. The amphitheater is almost complete and the city itself is agog with activities. Certainly, 21st of August, 2021 is sacrosanct.”