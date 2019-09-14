The city of Warri in Delta state is Agog as FIFA certified European football talent hunts stormed Warri to catch young and talented footballers. Following their arrival in Delta State, hundreds of Delta state youths converged inside the Warri Township Stadium for J Atete

Scouting which officially commenced since Monday.

The event had Football Scouts from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany, Young Boys Fc of Switzerland, and Fiorentina Fc Italy and Pisa.

According to the Organizers of the scouting program, Mr Efe Erusiafe of T Sports Agency, Mr Okaka Harrison of the football FASA limited and Nathaniel Olagunju of Liberty Agency limited said the train will move to Lagos for another round of the scouting program scheduled for the

national Stadium Surulere, Lagos from 10th – 15th September 2019.

Okaka Harrison thanked Julius Atete for his commitment towards the Yearly Program and call for its sustenance, he advised those taking Part in the scouting program to put in their best, as selected Players will be well supported to achieve their dream of playing in Europe. He however added that on their Part as Organizers of the Yearly program,they will ensure the success of the event.