Dr. Michael Tidi, the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta, has urged security agencies to proactively put an end to the increasing cult-related activities in Warri South.

Tidi gave the order in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Warri.

The chairman, irked by the recent killings by rival cult groups in Warri South, urged the Warri Area Command of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to brace up.

At least two persons were reportedly killed by rival gangs between last week and Thursday evening at two different locations in Warri South. Tidi described the development as unacceptable and alien to the behavioral pattern of the Warri residents. He stressed that hooliganism, cultism, drug addiction and illegal possession of firearms must be stopped immediately.

“I condemn in totality the recent cult clash in Warri South which claimed at least two lives. It is barbaric and inhuman to kill fellow human beings under any guise.

“The spate of hooliganism, drug addiction and illegal possession of firearms by the cultists have instilled fear in the residents.

“Operations of members of the cult gangs must be stopped immediately by the security agencies.

“They should beef up surveillance in Warri South, especially at the flashpoints, to prevent further killings,” he said.

Tidi said the avoidable loss of lives, especially among the youths, is worrisome and urged the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to book.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died during clash and also commiserated with the families of the deceased and people living in the areas where the incidents happened. (NAN)