From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, (NBA) Warri branch, Chief Emmanuel Uti, Esq, has emerged as the civil society co-chair in Delta State, as the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD) with support from MacArthur Foundation, concluded the training of State and non-state actors in the state.

The 3-day training program which started on Wednesday, April 13, was part of efforts to kickstart the development of the State Action Plan (SAP) and the operationalization of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In attendance during the event were key ministries, agencies and departments including the Ministry of Justice, Finance, Auditor-Generals Office, Bureau of Public Procurement, Accountant Generals Office, Budget and Economic planning etc.

The government side was led at the training by the Commissioner, Budget and Economic Planning, Hon Barry Gbe, who double as Government Co-Chair.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Non-state actors present included representatives of non-governmental organizations, Nigeria Bar Association, Religious bodies, Delta State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (DECIMMA), People Living with Disabilities and other marginalized groups.

A statement by the Senior Programme Officer of Centre LSD, Mr Lawal Amodu, who also is the OGP focal person at the Centre, said participants were trained on history, objective, principles, state action plans – qualities and size, as well as the place of leadership and strategy in the operationalization of the co-creation principle of the partnership.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Thematic areas agreed for focus in the action plan included; Fiscal transparency, access to information, environmental sustainability and social security.

Participating State and non-state actors were separated into thematic areas based on their competencies for the onward commencement of the State Action Plan (SAP) development process.

Highlights of the 3-day event was the election of the 9-member steering committee for non-state actors, conducted by Mr Uchenna Arisukwu (Civil Society Advisor at the OGP Secretariat) and Ms Ayomide Bolaji (Open Alliance), as witnessed by civil society actors across the State and the Centre LSD team from Abuja.