Ben Dunno, Warri

The management board of the Nigerian Ports Authority, (NPA) has disclosed that the number of ships coming into the Warri ports have increased dramatically in recent times, thereby boosting the revenue generations of the facility.

The chairman, NPA Board of Directors, Mr. Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye, made this known on Monday while addressing stakeholders in the shipping and maritime sector at the NPA Administrative building in Warri, Delta state.

Adesoye who attributed this remarkable improvement to the synergy between the stakeholders, management and communities, said this had enhanced cordial relationship among the stakeholders.

He urged the people of Warri to create the enabling environment that would enable the Warri port work effectively well without having problems or fear of intimidations.

While expressing satisfaction with the level of security in Warri ports area, Adesoye said: “In fact, I’m very impressed with the security situation I meet here in Warri which is incredibly fantastic.

“Am really pleased because the last time we came, you know some of the leadership of these communities did say they were going to make sure that there would be no vandalism, no issue of insecurity or whatever safety concerns and this they have been able to achieve.”

He expressed gratitude to various communities leaders around the port who have demonstrated a high sense of commitment to their words to ensure adequate security at the port, adding that this was responsible for the success so far recorded.

“They have lived true to their words am impressed and that is why you can see the degrees of improvement that has happened here.

“Of course Warri Port is a living one, is not dead it has been a living one and it will continue to be a living one is not dead it is standard and it will continue to live and strived higher.

“And am sure the Nigeria Navy is working towards that solution that is what they have been able to do”.

“There have been no incidents here for up to one year now or even two which is a testimony between the good people and working security around here and the community and the stakeholders, am really, really impressed and highly elited with the work done here.

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA also acknowledged the Nigerian Navy, NNS Delta and other Security Agencies for the contributions to the Warri Port.

In an address presented earlier, the Port Manager, Nigerian Ports Authority, Delta Ports in Warri, S.O. Okeke said,”Incidents of security breach/threats have been reduced to the barest minimum to the extent that we no longer have reports of sea piracy on our channels.

“We also want to state that the existing peace and security in Delta Ports would not have been possible without the cooperation of the Host Communities.

” We urge them to continue maintaining peace and security. Peace and security would not have been possible without the Royal Fathers of the Host Communities.

“They have always played their interventionist role creditably. The various Units of the Communities’ leaders have been wonderful as they have able to cascade the message of peace and security down the line.

“We have held sensitization meetings on Tue essence of peace and security with the leadership of the Host Communities.”

He said the Delta port will continue to partner the Warri Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture, WACCIMA with a view to promoting and selling the unique points of Delta port.

“At this juncture, I would want to appeal that this synergy, particularly the aspect that has to do with community leadership commitment for peace and security at the port be sustained for the benefits of the people of the area and the entire state in general,” he stated.