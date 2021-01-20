From Ben Dunno, Warri

Residents of Warri and its environs have commended the men and officers of the 3 Battalion under the Sector 1 Command, Operation Safe Delta, Effurun Barracks, in Uvwie Local Government Area, for coming to the aide of the police in reducing crime waves within the metropolis and other neighbouring communities.

The residents mostly along the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Road, Jakpa Road, Airport Road, Okere Road, Effurun-Sapele Road and Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Expressway to the Delta Steel Company (DSC) Ovwian-Aladja Udu council area expressed gratitude to the soldiers.

A resident along the Effurun-Sapele Road by Urhobo College, Mr. Harrison Anyanwu, said before now the area was under siege by the members of the armed robbery cartel that had terrorized them shortly after the #EndSARS protest.

He stated that the situation got worsened as the policemen who were object of attack by the protesters were confined to their barracks to avoid being victims of mob attacks, adding that this was about this time that cases of violent crimes escalated in the area.

Ayanwu explained that the situation got to its peak during last year’s yuletide, as cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and cult wars became a daily occurrence because the policemen who ought to check this trend appeared to have gone on strike then.

According to him, “but we are very happy early this morning (January 20) when the men attached to 3 Battalion under the Sector 1 Command, Operation Delta Safe, took the bull by the horns and engaged some armed robbers who had been identified as members of the cartel that had terrorized us in a fierce gun battle.”