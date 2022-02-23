From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Residents of Warri, Delta State, have commended The Master’s Place International Church, Effurun, near Warri for giving the Warri City Stadium a new facelift.

The commendation came following massive renovation work going on at the stadium, courtesy of the church in preparation for its forthcoming gospel crusade.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The stadium which had since been abandoned with weeds growing all over it has been given a facelift with its aesthetic features restored.

Commending the church for a job well-done, a resident of Warri who gave his name as Kingdom Osiobe, said that gesture of the church have put paid to the saying that ‘government alone cannot meet the aspirations of the citizens.’

An elated Osiobe said, ‘I have not seen a church like Master’s Place International. You used your power. You used your money, everything in this stadium, you don’t have a second. You have not been here before but since you came things started changing. What I am seeing here is record-breaking. I give kudos to the church. With this your forthcoming programme, God will bless you more.’

Speaking, a coach at the stadium, who gave his name as Jonathan popularly known as Gabi, commended the church for the maintenance works saying, ‘it’s a good thing that the church has done maintenance works on the stadium because the government must not do it all.’

A site engineer for the project, Engr M Emmanuel, told Daily Sun on Wednesday that maintenance works being carried out by the church in the stadium included the fixing of the roof, fixing of the air conditioners, fixing of the VIP lounge, repainting of the stadium, saying that plumbing works and the generator plant have also been repaired among others.

According to him, ‘we cannot be here and use the stadium like that. We needed to give life to the stadium and that’s the level of renovation you’re seeing going on. Here we are doing painting, we are roofing the stadium. We are also clearing. If you noticed, this place is looking green again,’ he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said that the stadium is now having a semblance of life because ‘we give life wherever we go to as a church.’

The church had embarked on the project in preparation for its ‘Rain of Miracles’ (ROM) crusade tagged, “Total Change of Story”.

The crusade will be hosted by Pastor Korede and Esther Komaya of The Master’s Place International Church on Sunday, February 27 at 8:00 am.

Gospel artists expected to minister in song at the crusade include Chioma Jesus, Jaga, Olaoga and others.

While enjoining residents of Warri and its environs to turn up for the programme, Emmanuel said there will be shuttle buses to convey people from Effurun, Jeddo, Ubeji, Udu, Ughoton and other satellite towns within Warri.

He also said there will be free shopping on the same day immediately after the service stressing that there will be a market where people can buy things without stress ‘all because of the love Pastor Korede and Esther Komaya have for the people of Warri’.

Commending Pastor Korede and Esther Komaya for the renovation work at the stadium, Engr. Emmanuel stated that the “Rain of Miracle” crusade would feature several other men of God whom he described as ‘Sons of the Prophet and friends of the Prophet’.