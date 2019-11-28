College of Commerce, Warri on Thursday defeated Zappa Mixed Secondary School, Asaba two goals to one to emerge winners of the 4th edition of the Zenith Bank Delta Principals’ Cup.

Eme Ekemeni got the brace in the second half to put his side in an unassailable lead before the lads from Zappa converted from the spot to set up a nervy finish.

College of Commerce came into the match on the back of a five-nil drubbing of Okotie-Eboh Grammar School, Sapele at the semi final stage, and were tipped to win the competition.

But the free scoring side did not find the back of the net in the cagey affair during the first 45 minutes.

They started the second half brightly and finally broke the deadlock when Ikenemi latched on to a lose ball within the area and slotted home.

Minutes later, Ikenemi completed his brace when he capitalised on a defensive error to poke home from close range.

Ekemeni emerged highest goal scorer with eight goals, well as the most valuable player for the tournament. He was rewarded with N400,000.00 and a laptop.

Godwin Ovibu of College of Commerce emerged the best goal keeper of the competition, and he was rewarded with N200,000.00 and a laptop.

The triumphant College of Commerce was presented with the trophy, N1 million and a brand new Toyota Hiace 18-seater bus while the Zappa Mixed Secondary School got N750,000.00

Earlier in the third and fourth place play-off, Destiny Group of Schools, Ughelli pulled three past Okotie-Eboh Grammar School, Sapele.

The third place team was rewarded with N500,000.00 while the fourth team got N100,000.00

Over 612 public and government approved secondary schools participated in the tournament, according to the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah.

In his remarks, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa thanked Zenith Bank for sponsoring the competition in the past four years.

While appealing to the bank to extend the sponsorship to the Headmasters’ Cup to commence in January next year, Okowa called on well meaning Deltans and other corporate organisations to exercise their corporate social responsibility by sponsoring sporting activities in the state.

Representative of the Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Henry Okon said the bank will continue to do its best in the sponsorship of sporting competitions.

The match which was played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State capital, was witnessed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, top functionaries of the state government, president of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, two former players of the Super Eagles, Victor Agali and Ifeanyi Udeze, among others.