The Warri South Local Government Area of Delta has announced temporary closure of some roads in the metropolis.

The Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr Michael Tidi, made the announcement in a statement on Sunday in Warri.

He said that the closure would last for about a week adding that it took effect from Nov. 14.

The council boss said that the affected roads included the Ubeji Roundabout, Okere Square and the

Edjeba Community Road from SPDC Gate.

Though, he did not specify reasons for the temporary closure, he, however, advised motorists plying the affected roads to use alternate routes.

“Ubeji Roundabout will be closed between 7.00 a.m. and 9.00 a.m.. So, motorists plying the route should use the Elizabeth Close.

“Motorists plying the Okere Square should use alternate routes like Eboh Road and Warri/Sapele Road.

“Those plying the Edjeba Community Road from SPDC Gate should use the DBS Warri route as alternative,” he said. (NAN)