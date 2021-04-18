(NAN)

Warri Wolves Football Club’s under-15 team on Saturday defeated hosts Rangers International FC 1-0 at the ongoing Spanish La Liga/Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Under-15 Tournament in Enugu.

In the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Okiki Ogheneoruese scored the only goal in the 40th minute.

In another match played in the tournament, Olatunbosun Lateef scored in the 24th minute for Kwara United FC of Ilorin to beat Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia 1-0.

Plateau United played out a goalless draw with MFM FC of Lagos in the last match of the day.

Speaking after their match, Warri Wolves’ coach Osai Uche gave credit to the organisers of the tournament and noted that the tournament was still living up to expectations.

“Our players were discovered from schools and kept together for six months before the outbreak of COVID-19.

“After the COVID-19 lockdown, we brought them back as we learnt of this tournament coming up.

“In Delta, there are lots of grass roots programmes both from government and individuals and we only simply got our team involved,” he said.

Uche said their match against Rangers International was a good one and he was not surprised they won it because Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium was their second home.

Phinan Ozonweke, Rangers’ under-15 team coach, said his team played well but were unlucky not to have converted their goalscoring chances.

“The best team at times lose in football and if you have your chances and miss them, your opponents may convert their own.

“But we have discovered our lapses and we are going home to work on it before the next match,” he said.

Ozonweke assured the club's supporters that they would qualify for the next round of the competition in spite of the unfortunate defeat.