Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

After almost six months of continued fighting between Jukun and Tiv communities in southern Taraba, the two warring factions agreed to a ceasefire Thursday to allow for a return of normalcy to the ravaged areas.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a two-day peace meeting held in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, with representatives of both tribes, government officials and state security chiefs.

The communique reads:

“The speakers condemned the crisis and stressed the need for cessation of all forms of hostilities between the two communities to have way for the peace building effort being spearheaded by the state government.

“The meeting noted that the crisis has been hijacked by criminal elements from both the Jukun and Tiv communities and therefore the two communities should expose the criminal elements amongst them. We also resolved to stop reprisal attacks or revenge from both parties but report all from of security breaches to the security agencies for appropriate action.

“The meeting also stressed the need for government to take deliberate steps to encourage the Internally Displaced Persons to return to their homes since adequate security operatives have been deployed tot the affected communities to protect lives and property.”

According to the communique, which was signed by Deputy Governor Haruna Manu, Danjuma Adamu and John Mamman for the Jukun community, with Jime Yougo and Isaac Waakaa for the Tiv community, reporters were urged to be more positive in their reportage, while charging the communities to be wary of rumours capable of inciting the people and destabilising the entire peace process.