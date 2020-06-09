Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw on Tuesday said he had gathered 1.6 million signatures supporting his candidacy in the forthcoming presidential election scheduled for June 28.

A minimum of 100,000 signatures are required before the election commission will accept a person’s candidacy.

“The more stones are placed in our path, the stronger we will become, the mayor said.

Trzaskowski has quickly become a strong challenger to the incumbent Andrzej Duda in presidential elections that were postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

A candidate from centrist party Civic Platform (PO), Trzaskowski replaced Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, who polled low single digits having called for boycotting a purely postal vote election that the governing Law and Justice Party (PiS) had been pushing for.(dpa/NAN)