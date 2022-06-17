By Steve Agbota

The West African Road Transport Union (WARTU) has decried dearth of exportable cargoes through the Seme-Krake land border two years after it was reopened as worrisome.

Speaking with Daily Sun at Seme border office, Coordinator of WARTU and Vice Chairman of National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA) Seme Border Chapter, Mr Peter Umukoro, lamented that exportation of Nigerian products through Seme Border is dead, adding that the only thing bringing some semblance of life at the borders is the export of Dangote Cement.

According to him, transporters are out of job around the border corridors due to lack of exportable Nigerian products, resulting in the loss of lives and personnel by most of the WARTU members due to frustration.

However, he called on Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, to support the union, since whenever Dangote trucks are exporting through the border corridor, the union plays a major role in ensuring that there is no traffic congestion.

However, he alleged that Dangote has not been encouraging WARTU for the good job being carried out at the border corridors. “We work at the border to ensure that there is no traffic congestion, when Dangote trucks are coming, they come out in hundreds, if we are not there to control traffic, there would be traffic jam and even pedestrians cannot move freely, we are doing our job, but what we need now is encouragement.

