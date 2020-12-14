Ben Dunno, Warri

The Commanding Officer (CO) 19 Battalion R, Maj. J. Mohammed, has described civil-military partnership under his coverage area as very cordial and resourceful in enhancing operational efficiency of his men and officers.

Making this disclosure in a speech delivered at the 2020 West African Social Activities (WASA), held at Nakura Barrack, Okitipupa, Ondo state, at the weekend, the CO, said one of the key highlight at the event that caught his attention was very the rich cultural display of major ethnic groups at the barracks.

He noted that the beauty of watching the Ibo, Hausa, Yoruba, Efik, Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo and other ethnic groups displaying their rich cultural heritage at event had gone a step further to reaffirm the unity of purpose among the civil populace and the military.

While commending the various ethic groups for their contributions to the success of the event, Major Mohammed, assured that he would continue to ensure the sustainability of the cordial relationship between his men and the civil populace within its area.

On the issue of security in the araa, the CO applauded the working synergy between the Army and other sister security agencies within its coverage areas, noting that it has hekpeda great deal in curbing criminal activities under his watch.

According to him, “I must confess that the synergy between the Army and other sister security agencies had been quite encouraging in this area and this had helped tremendously in reducing violence crimes in the area”.

“And if you look around us at this event today, you will notice the presence of the representatives of other security agencies at this event, this is a demostration of the cordial relationship between the Army and other security agencies.

The high point of the event was the rich cultural display by various ethnic groups and sports such as the tugs of war between selected male and female soldiers in the barracks.