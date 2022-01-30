From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai yesterday evening charged men and officers of the 1 Division Nigerian Army to remain steadfast and proactive in the discharge of their professional responsibility.

The governor who was the special guest of honour during the division’s West African Social Activities (WASA) 2021 held at 2 Battalion, Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna, saluted the army for their efforts in securing its franchise area of responsibility in the year 2021.

Represented by his commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the governor said he was aware of the division’s tremendous achievements in combating acts of kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed banditry and other activities of criminal elements which has brought remarkable improvement of the security situation in its area of operations.

“I wish to state here that 1 Division has every cogent reason to celebrate the year 2021 as its officers and men have remained resolute in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities. I must commend your effort in forging synergy

and collaboration with other security agencies in ensuring peace within your area of operations,” the governor said.

He therefore, urged personnel to consolidate on the gains in the days and months ahead, creating an enabling environment where peace and security can be guaranteed.