From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has charged men and officers of the 1 Division Nigerian Army to remain steadfast and proactive in the discharge of their professional responsibility.

The governor, who served as a special guest of honour during the division’s West African Social Activities (WASA) 2021 held at 2 Battalion, Ribadu cantonment, Kaduna, on Saturday, saluted the army for their efforts in securing its franchise area of responsibility in the year 2021.

Represented by his Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the governor said he was aware of the division’s tremendous achievements in combating acts of kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed banditry and other activities of criminal elements which have brought remarkable improvement to the security situation in its area of operations.

“I wish to state here that 1 Division has every cogent reason to celebrate the year 2021 as its officers and men have remained resolute in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

“I must commend your effort in forging synergy and collaboration with other security agencies in ensuring peace within your area of operations.”

He urged personnel to consolidate on the gains in the days and months ahead, creating an enabling environment where peace and security can be guaranteed.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Kabir Mukhtar intimated the gathering that WASA is a yearly event reflecting the rich tradition and cultural heritage of the officers, soldiers and families in the Nigerian Army, characterized by the display of social-cultural music performance and regimental activities by troops and their families.

The division successfully launched several offensives against bandits and other criminal elements within the division’s area of responsibility, the GOC appraised.

“Offensives conducted in 2021 under the auspices of Op THUNDER STRIKE, Op DOMINION STORM and recently the Multi-Agency Joint Clearance Operations have stabilized the security situation in 1 Division area of responsibility.

“The training directives programmed for 1 Division in 2021 was effectively executed with a high sense of professionalism regimentation.

“This was to effectively contribute towards the attainment of “A Professional Nigerian Army ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria” in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision.

“Modest achievements have been recorded despite some setbacks. Some of these achievements include the arrest of high-value targets, successful clearance operations, rescue of kidnapped victims, recovery of arms and rustled castles amongst others,” he added.

He then thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya for his Army exemplary and inspiring leadership, support and motivation to the Division which has been a key factor in the successes recorded so far by the Division.