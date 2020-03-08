David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Commander of 302 Artillery Regiment, Nigerian Army, Col Aliyu Lapai, has reassured of the commitment of soldiers at Onitsha military cantonment to discipline and professionalism in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

Lapai gave the reassurance at the weekend as the soldiers and the civilian population at the Onitsha military cantonment marked another edition of West African Social Activities (WASA). The event took place at the open field near Army Day Secondary School within the barracks.

“It is common knowledge that the Nigerian Army and other sister services in collaboration with other security agencies have worked tirelessly to secure the nation. And to retain the pride of place the Nigerian Army occupies within the larger Nigerian society, we must continue to be disciplined and place a high premium on efficient training,” he said.

Lapai added that the Army must continue to exhibit sound professional knowledge and demonstrate an excellent level of professionalism at all times and also show first-rate discipline in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General T.Y Buratai and the General Officer Commanding 82 Division for providing the enabling environment, excellent, quality leadership and direction that had been instrumental to various successes recorded by the two units in the cantonment.