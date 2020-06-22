Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the commencement of exploration of oil and gas in Wase and Kanam local government areas of Plateau state.

He also hailed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for being proactive in its quest to explore oil and gas deposits in other parts of the country.

The Deputy Speaker in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Mohammed Puma, said the areas, which are part of the upper and middle Benue trough have oil and gas prospects, which have been for waiting for long to be explored.

He acknowledged that the exploration in Plateau State was a direct result of President Buhari’s directive to the NNPC in 2015, to resume oil exploration activities in some of the nation’s inland basins.

He commended the group managing director, of the NNPC, Male Kyari for mobilising modern equipment to the area, which has resulted in the identification of high quantities of hydrocarbons particularly in Wase and Kanam local government areas.

He urged the government and the people of Plateau State to give the corporation the necessary support they may require to enable them to deliver on their mandate.

‘It is imperative for the people of Plateau state to cooperate with the NNPC for the benefit of the state and the country at large,’ he stated.

While stressing the significance and benefits of the oil exploration in the area, the Deputy Speaker said, the discovery of oil in these areas will accelerate development in the North-Central, particularly and the country at large.

‘I am excited over the prospects of Wase and Kanam, and indeed Plateau State, becoming an oil-producing communities and state. With oil, our communities would attract unfettered development and springing of both small, medium and large industries.

‘We urge the NNPC staff saddle with the responsibility of carrying out the exploratory activities to be thorough and clinical in their assignments. I believe with Kyari at the helms of affairs at the commission, every project embarked upon would be completed.’