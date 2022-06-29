From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has pledged to redeem its promised on N218,133,334.00, counterpart funding to the United Nation Children Funds (UNICEF) programme of Water Sanitation And Hygiene (WASH).

Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri made this commitment while speaking during the annual review on Improving Sanitation, Hygiene and Safe drinking water in Northwest Nigeria(WASH) organized by UNICEF,held in Birnin Kebbi.

It could be recalled that,WASH programme was inaugurated by UNICEF for Sokoto,Kebbi and Zamfara states last year, to improve water supply,hygiene and sanitation among children and women in rural areas.

While speaking at the annual review of the programme, Kebbi state SSG,who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture,Alhaji Garba Hamizu Zuru disclosed that the programme has been going on in three local government areas of the state which includes, Area,Bagudo and Shanga Local government areas.

According to him, “on the issue of WASH, the Kebbi state Government has straightened its Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency as well as directed the creation of WASH departments in all the 21 local government areas. The Local government departments will be fully operational with the right caliber of Staff.

” I am happy to inform you that very soon,the state government will redeem its pledge of N218,133,334.00 counterpart funding for the success of the intervention. We must not forget that,this project, although, partner driven,is for the overall wellbeing of our people. We should put all hands on deck to mobilise and ensure that the intervention is successful “,he said.

The Secretary to Zamfara State Government ,Alhaji Kabir Balarabe in his good will message at the event, said that provision of drinkable water and hygiene are part of the security measures that should be given to the people at their respective areas.

He noted that,in Zamfara state,since the commencement of the implementation of the project, there has been impressive improvement of drinkable water supply in the state and urged all the stakeholders to put all hands on decks for the success of the WASH programme in the Northwest.

While speaking of the achievement recorded in Sokoto state,Commissioner for Water Resources,Alhaji Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir,represented by a Director of Water,Muhammad Bala explained that the WASH programme has come into existence at the right time, stressed that,what the three States needed now is how to sustain the programme.

Earlier,the Chief of WASH,UNICEF Nigeria, Jane Bevan who spoke through zoom, urged the Legislatures of the three states,Sokoto,Kebbi and Zamfara to look into how to improve budgetary allocations to the water projects in their States.

She also appealed to all stakeholders to inculcate traditional rulers,religious leaders into the programme in order for them to sensitize their subjects on hygiene and need to be consuming clean water in their areas..

The review meeting was attended by all the agencies under the Ministries of Water Resources in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states as well as other developing partners.