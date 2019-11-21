Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Eighteen-year-old Arotiba Seunara Peter of Air Force Secondary School, Ikeja, Lagos, with total score of 663.3030 in eight subjects including English Language and Mathematics, was on Thursday, November 21 recognised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) as the Best Candidate in the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Council also recognised Adeagbo Michelle Oluwabukunmi of Chrisland High School, VGC, Ajah, Lagos, with total a score of 650.8016, in eight subjects including English Language and Mathematics, as second best.

Coming third was Obi-Obuoha Abiamamela Prince, with total score of 646.6936, in eight subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

The students were beneficiaries of their awards at the opening ceremony of the 57th annual meeting of Nigeria National Committee of WAEC, in Abuja.

FCT Minister Muhammad Musa Bello, who decorated the students with the awards, appreciated the their academic excellence and encouraged them to sustain their intellectual momentum and make a global impact.

He assured the examination council that the FCT Administration will continue to provide a fertile ground for Nigerian children to acquire quality and affordable education that would make them relevant internationally.

The Head of the WAEC National Office, Olu Adenipekun, congratulated the students and encouraged them to serve as role models to other students who desire similar academic excellence.

Best candidate Peter Arotiba in his remarks thanked his parents, teachers and friends who, in one way or the other, contributed to his academic success.