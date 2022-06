By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Wednesday ex pressed concern over the activ ities of rogue website operato rs in the ongoing May/June 2022 West African Senior Schoo l Certificate Examination ( WASSCE).

The council in a statement sig ned by the acting Public Affai rs Officer, Mrs. Moyosola Adeyegbe, also condemned candidates and parents for patronizing the rogue website operators.

The statement drew the attenti on of stakeholders and the public about the unwholesome activities being perpetrated by some unscrupulous elements in the conducting of 2022 WASSCE.

It said: “The council is aware of the operations of these vile individuals, most especia lly the “rogue website operato rs”, who are hell-bent on sabotaging the noble efforts and concrete arrangements put in place by WAEC to ensure the successful conduct of the examination.

“The council is equally aware that these individuals perpetr ate their dastardly acts through various social media platforms, such as Blogs, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram.”

Adeyegbe disclosed that these unpatriotic individuals see WA SSCE and other examinations as a business venture and an ave nue to make money, thereby dec eiving innocent and gullible candidates and their parents.

She said the exam fraudsters l ure candidates and their paren ts by proposing shortcuts to examination success thus they lie to them that “WAEC questions can be accessed earlier than the due date”, “ this is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell.”

Adeyegbe added: “Please, for t he avoidance of doubt, and for the benefit of the general public, this is not true. The council works hard to put firm security measures in place to protect the integrity of its test items.

“Unfortunately, some candidate s have fallen prey to the ‘ trash’ being served on these rogue platforms. They no longer read their books because of the promise of access to “WAEC questions!” This is a very sad and dangero us development.”

The image-maker said the counc il assured the general public that the rogue website would not go unpunished as they will be brought to book and made to pay for all their crim es, noting “the council will stop at nothing to ensure that the fight against this societal ill is won at all costs. We are grateful to the Nigeria Police Force for the robust collaboration in this regard.”

The council reminded candidate s that there are no shortcuts to examination success ands warned that any candidate caught in the act would be appropriately sanctioned as approved by the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC), the council’s highest decision-making organ on examination-related matters.

“It will be painful to spend s ix years in secondary school a nd not have any results to sho w for their learning and effor ts.”

According to her, the council advised parents to encourage t heir children/wards to study h ard and desist from patronizin g these evil peddlers who are out to destroy the destiny of their children/wards. Parents are equally advised to stop fu nding these illicit acts.

The council used the medium to appeal to the various ministr ies of education to warn invigilators, supervisors, school administrators, and school owners who are fond of extorting and harassing candid ates to pay for “examination settlement”, that such actions will not be tolerated, and any school caught will face appropriate sanctions.

The council appeals to all con cerned to disregard these rogu e website operators and their various platforms and join WAEC in the fight against examination malpractice.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .