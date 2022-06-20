By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a female supervisor with her husband in the ongoing May/June 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Her husband, who is not involved in the ongoing WASSCE 2022, was found by officials of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in a private school invigilating students on behalf of his wife.

Daily Sun learnt that the wife, who is the approved invigilator for the school exam asked the husband to stand in for her while she went to sort things.

WAEC officials on a routine visit to the private school located at Iyana Ejigbo, found the man invigilating a class.

Surprised at seeing a man in a class assigned to a female invigilator, Daily Sun gathered that WAEC staff interrogated him and discovered he had nothing to do with the school exam.

When the wife arrived, WAEC officials queried her and were not satisfied with her explanation, police were invited and the duo were handed over to the security personnel.

It was learnt that the wife and husband were taken to Panti, Yaba for further interrogation. Both wrote statement and were detained.

In a related development, about three exam syndicates and a supervisor were arrested at a private school at Egbe, Lagos, last week.

WAEC officials invited the police and the exam fraudsters and the supervisor was picked and taken to the police station.

The Head of Nigeria National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, said though his men have not briefed him but described the action as impersonation.

His words: “That is impersonation. The woman is supposed to be the invigilator and we found a man in the exam hall. Is it a family business?

“You can not be a servant (woman) and your husband comes to the office to do your work. Only God knows what they have planned. This is pure impersonation and that is why the police were invited.”

On the syndicate arrested at Egbe, Areghan said if they were arrested, it meant they committed an offence and what are they doing around the exam venue? Is syndicate allowed around the venue? They should explain their mission to the police.”

The ongoing May/June 2022 WASSCE is being written by 1, 607, 985 candidates in 20, 221 secondary school nationwide.

The school exam would end on June 23rd and the candidates are being examined in 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers while about 30,000 supervisors are participating in the WASSCE 2022.

