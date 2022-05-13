By Gabriel Dike

The management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Friday opened up why the Sokoto State Government did not present candidates for 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The council said contrary to the insinuation by the state government, the state did not make the part-payment of 40 percent, which is the limit for credit facility offered to states sponsoring candidates for WASSCE.

Reacting to a statement by the state government, the Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO), Mr. Patrick Areghan, said at no time did the council demand from the state up front payment for its candidates.

He revealed that Sokoto state demanded for credit facility for candidates it is presenting for 2022 WASSCE and refused to make 40 percent part-payment granted the state.

Areghan, who faulted the statement credited to the government, said the practice is for states asking for credit facility to pay part-payment of 60 percent and settle the remaining 40 percent after the exam.

He said in the case of Sokoto state government, the council reduced the part-payment to 40 percent and waited without any words from the state Ministry of Education.

According to him, Sokoto state Commissioner for Education should tell the state and Nigerians what happened and stop blackmailing the council.

The HNO explained that it is not compulsory for state candidates to write WASSCE and that it did not enforced the use of National Identification Number (NIN) as criteria for registration for the school exam.

He also faulted the claim that WAEC failed to furnish the state government with details of it Tax Identification Number (TIN), noting, “states granted credit facility by WAEC pay through Electronic Payment System with First Bank.”

Areghan challenged the state government to produced letter it wrote to the council asking for TIN and also produced WAEC letter demanding for up front payment.

“At no time did the council ask for up front payment. The state government asked for 100 percent credit facility and we refused it,” he stated.

The WAEC boss however explained that private schools in Sokoto and government-owned science schools presented 5, 333 candidates for the 2022 WASSCE.

He disclosed that the state science schools is owing WAEC over #52million while the state government is not indebted to the council.

On payment system, he said the council provides account to private schools, generate PIN number for them and dedicated account to state governments sponsoring candidates and if they don’t pay, no PIN number would be generated.

Said he: “Sokoto state government approached WAEC to grant them credit facility. We initially asked for 60 percent but after consideration we lowered it to 40 percent and they didn’t pay.

“This is not the first time that Sokoto state is not presenting candidates for the May/June WASSCE. In 2021, the state did not sponsor candidates.

“Last year Sokoto state pulled down the uploaded Continuous Assessment of its students. When they wanted to re-upload, the council asked for payment and they refused.

“WAEC is not quarrelling with anybody or state government. We are partners in progress for the Nigerian child. WAEC never made NIN compulsory for registration.”

Areghan acknowledged that Zamfara State Government’s explanation on non presentation of candidates for the 2022 WASSCE was civil.