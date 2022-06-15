By Gabriel Dike

Head of Nigeria National Office (HNO) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Patrick Areghan, has described some of the supervisors involved in the ongoing May/June 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as part of examination syndicates.

He was speaking on some supervisors that compromised in the ongoing school examination nationwide and specifically, one that was arrested and detained in Lagos.

The HNO had, last week, revealed that 10 supervisors were arrested in Lagos, Kano, Beyelsa and Kaduna states for aiding examination fraud, adding, “most of them were not reliable.”

The WAEC boss confirmed that one supervisor and a male candidate were quizzed over foreknowledge of English Language paper, which was posted online. He disclosed the supervisor was detained.

He told Daily Sun that police in Lagos were investigating how the English Language paper was gotten and posted online few minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Daily Sun gathered that the English Language paper was to start by 9.30am nationwide but by 9.11am, the syndicate got the paper and posted it online.

It was further learnt that investigation traced the foreknowledge of the English Language paper to a school around Iyana Ejigbo and the custodian centre at Ronik School, Ejigbo.

WAEC officials stormed the school and discovered the source and a male student; whose question paper may have been the source of the foreknowledge was interrogated.

The council officials were said to have sealed the examination venue until preliminary investigation revealed the source of the foreknowledge.

The WAEC officials invited the police and the supervisor and the male candidate were taken to the police. The young school pupil was released but the supervisor was detained.

Areghan clarified that what “happened is not leakage but foreknowledge because we released the paper one hour before the time.’’

