By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) have advised principals and supervisors to shun any act capable of undermining the integrity of the ongoing May/June 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The principals and supervisors, who are in charge of the conduct of WASSCE 2020, were warned to eschew any form of examination malpractice.

The advise was given by the Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator of WAEC, Abuja, Mr Ambrose Okelezo, during the briefing of principals and supervisors on the conduct of WASSCE for school candidates.

The principals of recognised secondary schools and nominated senior teachers, who would serve as supervisors were briefed in the Federal Capital Territory FCT) in two locations ahead of the school exam at Gwagwalada and Maitama.

Okelezo informed the principals and supervisors of their expected roles and warned them to eschew any form of examination malpractice.

He also advised them to educate their students on the rules and regulations governing the conduct of the school exam and teachers (invigilators) not to bring in GSM phones into the exam hall and to stay within the roles guiding invigilation of the examination.

Okelezo also pleaded with principals to be always available in their schools and provide sanitizers, nose masks and ensure strict compliance with all COVID- 19 protocols.

The WAEC zonal coordinator urged them to use the CIVAPEMS devices for the capturing of attendance of candidates.

He briefed the supervisors on their roles, which is the conduct of examination on behalf of the Council, following certain guidelines as stipulated by WAEC.

The principals and supervisors were trained on the usage of CIVAPEMS, a device used in the verification of candidates Identities, capturing of attendance.

The deputy registrar also advised the supervisors to shun any act capable of undermining the integrity of the examination.

Various speakers at the workshop such as the Director, Education Resource Centre (ERC) in the FCT, Hajia Neemart Abdulraham, ANCOPSS Chairman in the FCT, Adam Bello Gupa thanked WAEC for organising the workshop and they took turns admonishing participants on the need to follow the rules and regulations as rolled out by WAEC and conduct a malpractice-free examination in the FCT.

A total of 777 participants, made up of 377 principals and 407 supervisors were participated at the workshop.

The workshop was concluded with the information on some innovations rolled out by the Council such WAEC Chatbox, the platform for gaining access to WAEC services online real-time through www.request.waec.org,

WAEC Verify- which provides online access to tertiary institutions and other establishments to the WAEC database for the verification of prospective students/applicants’ results.

Others include EDUSTAT- which enables interested stakeholders to access WAEC statistics online, Computer -Based Test Series- which offers a reliable and robust CBT and Aptitude Test Services.

The participants resolved to work together to ensure a successful conduct of the school exam in FCT.