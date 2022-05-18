By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has advised principals and supervisors to shun any act capable of undermining the integrity of ongoing May/June 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator of WAEC, Abuja, Mr. Ambrose Okelezo, gave the advice when he briefed principals and supervisors on the conduct of WASSCE for school candidates.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Okelezo informed them of their expected roles and warned them to eschew any form of examination malpractice. He also advised them to educate their students on the rules and regulations governing the conduct of the examinations.

He appealed to principals to be present in their schools and provide sanitisers, nose masks and ensure strict compliance with all COVID- 19 protocols in their schools.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The WAEC zonal coordinator urged them to use the CIVAPEMS devices for the capturing of attendance of candidates.

The principals and supervisors were trained on the usage of CIVAPEMS, a device used in the verification of candidates Identities, capturing of attendance.

Various speakers at the workshop, such as the Director, Education Resource Centre (ERC) in the FCT, Hajia Neemart Abdulraham, ANCOPSS Chairman in the FCT, Adam Bello Gupa thanked WAEC for organising the workshop. They took turns to admonish participants on the need to follow the rules and regulations as rolled out by WAEC and conduct a malpractice-free examination in the FCT.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

A total of 777 participants, made up of 377 principals and 407 supervisors participated in the workshop. The workshop was concluded with the information on some innovations rolled out by the Council such WAEC Chatbox, the platform for gaining access to WAEC services online real-time through www.request.waec.org.