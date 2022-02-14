By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday released the results of 51, 444 candidates who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2021-second series.

Announcing the release of the results at WAEC Yaba headquarters, Head of Nigeria National Office, Mr Patrick Areghan, said 25,008 candidates out of 51,444 candidates that wrote the exam, got five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

According to him, 52,973 candidates registered for the examination. Of the number that registered, 51,444 candidates sat the examination.

He said 131 candidates with varying degrees of Special Needs, were registered for the examination. Out of this number, ten were visually challenged, nine had impaired hearing; eight had low vision; four were spastic cum mentally challenged, and three were physically challenged.

Areghan explained that of 51,444 candidates that sat the examination, 26,418 were females, representing 48.65 per cent and 51.35 per cent, respectively.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 49,584 candidates, representing 96.38 per cent have their results fully processed and released while 1,860 candidates, representing 3.62 per cent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates,” he said.

The HNO said efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.

Areghan explained that 25,008 candidates representing 48.61 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘’Of this number, 12, 272 i. 49.07 per cent were male candidates, while 12,736 i.e. 50.93 per cent were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates, 2019 and 2020, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 35.99 per cent and 39.82 per cent, respectively. Thus, there is an encouraging 8.79 per cent improvement in performance in this regard,” Areghan stated.

He revealed that 2,637) candidates representing 63.44 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects, with or without English Language and/or Mathematics), out of which 15,832 were males and 16,805 were females, representing 48.51 per cent and 51.49 per cent, respectively

The WAEC boss said results of 3,968 candidates, representing 7.71 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

Areghan said the cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course, adding ‘’the committee’s final decisions will thereafter, be communicated to the affected candidates.’’

He further reminded candidates that the collection of certificates for the WASSCE for private candidates is now based on requests made online, via the Electronic Certificate Management System (e-CERTMAN) platform. Details of the simple procedures have been made available to the public in our earlier paid advertisements.

The HNO disclosed that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) would be celebrating its 70th anniversary in Abuja from March 14 – 18, 2022 during its annual council meeting.

He said all the member countries will be joining online while the Nigerian delegates would be attending physically. It is going to be a big event and the media have a big role to play.

‘’I am also happy to inform you that with concerted efforts, aimed at making WAEC a technology-driven organization, various initiatives have been introduced to rejig our assessment and certification architecture for a more robust and efficient service-delivery system,” Areghan noted.