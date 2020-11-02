Gabriel Dike

Despite the disruption of the May/June 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for four months due to COVID-19, 65 percent of candidates who wrote the examination obtained five credits, including English and Mathematics.

Announcing the release of results in Lagos, West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Head of National Office (HNO), Patrick Areghan, said analysis of statistics showed that 1,538,445 million candidates sat for the examination.

According to him, 1,003,668 million candidates, representing 65.24 percent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

‘’Of this number, 497,139, representing 49.53 percent were male candidates, while 506,529, representing 50.47 percent were female,’’ he said.

He said the percentage of candidates performance in 2019 WASSCE, who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 64.18 percent with 1.06 percent improvement in performance.

Areghan said results of candidates in 10 debtor states will not be released unless the state government pay the examination fees of the sponsored students.

He said the examination was also conducted in some schools in Benin Republic, Cote d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea where the Nigeria curriculum for senior secondary school is being used.

‘’Remarkably, the examination was also conducted in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, the first time since the abduction of over 200 school girls in the area by insurgents, six years ago,’’ the HNO said.

The WAEC boss said 4,280 candidates with varying degrees of special needs were registered for the examination and 230 were visually challenged, 745 had impaired hearing; 2,852 had low vision; 38 were spastic cum mentally challenged, and 58 were physically challenged

“All these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination. The results of these candidates have been processed and released along with those of other candidates,’ he said.

Areghan said 1,456,727 candidates, representing 94.69 percent have their results fully released while 81,718 candidates, representing 5.31 percent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

He noted that efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processing to enable the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.