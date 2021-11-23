By Gabriel Dike

West African Examinations Council (WAEC), yesterday, released results of the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as 82 percent of candidates obtained credits in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The performance of 1,560,261 candidates that wrote the school examination in 19,425 secondary schools in the country is the best in the last 10 years.

An elated WAEC Head of National Office (HNO), Patrick Areghan, who flanked by top management staff, said the performance of candidates in the school examination has been wonderful and gave credit of the outstanding results to the federal and state governments as well as schools.

In 2020 WASSCE, 1,003,668 candidates, representing 65 percent obtained five credits, including English and Mathematics out of 1,538,445 that registered for examination.

‘’No fewer than 1,274,784 candidates, representing 81.7 percent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

‘’Of this number, 630,138, representing 49.43 percent were male candidates, while 644,646 (50.57 percent) were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for school candidates 2020, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 65.24 percent. Thus, there is an appreciable 16.46 percent improvement in performance in this regard.’’

According to him, 1,573,849 candidates registered for the examination from 19,425 recognised secondary schools in the country. He said of the number 1,560,261 students sat the examination.

‘’The examination was also administered to candidates from some schools in Benin Republic and Cote D’Ivoire, where the Nigeria curriculum for Senior Secondary School is being used. Schools in Equatorial Guinea could not present candidates for the examination due to logistic challenges posed by COVID-19,’’ Areghan said.

