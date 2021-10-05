By Gabriel Dike

Final year senior secondary students of ST & T Regency International College, Ikeja, Lagos, last week, had the rare opportunity to listen to the Head of National Office (HNO), West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mr. Patrick Areghan, on how to prepare and pass the school candidate exam.

Areghan, who was the guest speaker at the 2021 graduation ceremony of ST & T Regency International College, gave SS3 students tips on how to excel in the May/June 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The WAEC HNO, who spoke on “How to Study and Pass Exam in COVID-19 Era,” acknowledged that the pandemic disrupted the academic calendar in Nigeria, thus the May/June 2020 exam was written in August, five months behind schedule.

Again, he said the COVID-19 pandemic caused the delay of the 2021 school candidate exam, which ended September 30 but will continue in member-countries till October 2021.

Said he: “Till today, we are still having the effects of COVID-19 on the education sector, the pandemic is real. Students and teachers must observe the protocols during and after the May/June WASSCE.”

According to him, many thought the May/June 2020 WASSCE would record mass failure but the results turned out to be among the best ever recorded by students.

“In 2020, WAEC recorded one of the highest results because students were at home reading, were engaged in online lessons by schools, parents turned teachers at home and the students used WAEC Connect to access study materials, including past questions,” he said.

On tips for success, Areghan told the SS3 students to use WAEC timetable and drop their personal ones, have reading and study groups in school to share subject ideas, as well as consult subject teachers and parents for further explanation in any subjects.

“Consult your teachers and parents on a regular basis. Teachers are your best friends, so anything you don’t understand about a topic, after class, go to them for additional explanation. Parents should not force subjects on their kids.”

Areghan tasked SS3 students to attend classes regularly and take down notes, use past questions as a guide, stay clear of phones and avoid examination malpractice. He urged schools and parents to warn their wards/students to avoid ‘expo’ (leaked questions/answers), adding: “Eexamination malpractice is the greatest destiny destroyer. Don’t go near it. WAEC will bar any student caught and the result will be cancelled. Avoid rogue website operators or waiting inside exam hall for hours for prepared answers to be smuggled in from outside.

“If more than 50 per cent of candidates are involved in examination malpractice, the school will be derecognized for two years,” the HNO stated.

He advised students while in the exam hall to read the instructions first, write their names, exam number, use same biro to write the exam, arrive early for the exam, have healthy self-esteem and the positive, can-do attitude, avoid talking in the hall and, after writing each subject, pray for success.

The proprietress of the college, Dr. (Mrs.) Margaret Ibru, in between the talks, asked the SS3 students to pay attention. She appreciated the WAEC boss for sharing the success tips with them.

Dr. Ibru said the students have learnt and taken note of the various tips. The educationist assured parents that they would put into practice the tips before and during the May/June 2022 WASSCE.

“We don’t engage in exam malpractice. Our teachers prepare our students ahead of every exam,” she said.

Highlights of the graduation event included presentation of awards to the best WASSCE result for 2019/2020 and exchange of office by the outgone head boy and the new one, Destiny Areghan, the son of the WAEC HNO.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .