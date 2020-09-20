Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State government has sanctioned 41 teachers for examination malpractice during the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

They are to suffer deferment of promotion by one year and banned from supervision of any school examination for a period of three years.

The sanctions followed the approval of recommendations of the Examination Ethics Disciplinary Committee by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah who directed the to implement the deferment of promotions by one year of the 41 affected teachers by the state Post Primary Education Board (PPEB).

Also principals and examination officers of 13 public secondary schools and one private secondary school indicted for the examination malpractice are to be issued with letters of warning by the PPEB to desist from acts of negligence.

Mr. Ukah also approved that Anointed Secondary School, Ubogo, Udu Local Government Area, which was closed down last year for examination malpractice be issued a warning letter and allowed to reopen to give the school a second chance to abide by laid down examination ethics.

Furthermore, Mary Mount College, Boji-Boji Owa, was found guilty of examination malpractice and fined N100,000:00 as penalty to act as deterrent to other schools.

Meanwhile, Mr. P. O. Okolo is to be given a letter of commendation for a job well done during the examination.