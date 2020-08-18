Sunday Ani

Lagos House of Assembly, yesterday, directed members of its committee on Education to embark on facility tour of both public and private schools in the state to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines as they commence the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The House urged the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to direct the Health Commissioner, Professor Akin Abayomi to conduct test on the students to ascertain their status.

Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Yinka Ogundimu, representing Agege 2, who raised the issue under matter of urgent public importance, told the House why it was pertinent to visit the schools in the state.

“The ministry came back to tell us that the schools have put in place necessary guidelines. The State has to comply with the directives of the Federal Government on school resumption for graduating students.

“Looking at the number of schools including the number of teachers and students, it is staggering. So, we need to monitor the examination that just commenced,” he stated.