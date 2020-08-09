From Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Final year students in public boarding secondary schools in Kano State are to converge in 12 approved centres to sit for the West Africa Secondary Schools Certificate Examination, which comes up as from the 17th of August, 2020.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSSMB), Bello Shehu disclosed this in a statement at the weekend, explaining that the arrangement was informed by the need to ensure adequate safety of the students sitting for the examination.

He, however, held that final year students of the 161 government day secondary schools will write the examination in their respective schools.

The 12 WAEC centers designated for the examination, according to the statement, are Government Girls Unity College Kachako, Government Girls Collage Kano, Government Girls Arabic Collage Goron Dutse, Government Girls Collage Dala, Government Girls Secondary School Shekara and Government Girls Secondary School Jogana, among others.

The Executive Secretary therefore, implored parents to ensure that their children report to the respective centers on Sunday, August 9th, 2020. End