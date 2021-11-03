Imo Waste Management Agency (ISWAMA) is to create over 5,000 jobs for youths and women when it commences full operations.

The agency said in the interim, it had commenced revenue enforcement operations with over 1,000 youths and women following its recent inauguration by its Managing Director, Peter Ezeobi.

Unveiling the jobs plan during the official flag off of its operations in Owerri, Head, Revenue Generation, Business Development and Mobilisation, Patrick Njoku, said the targeted jobs would come from the over 200 revenue sub-heads contained in the enabling law which gave birth to the agency.

He said the agency is a creation of Imo State Law No 5 of 2020 passed by the House of Assembly and assented to by Governor Hope Uzodinma, pointing out that the hundreds of revenue sub-heads approved by the law for the agency would yield over 5,000 jobs for Imo youths and women.

Njoku lauded Governor Uzodinma for approving the take off the outfit which he said was informed by his ardent desire to create jobs for Imo people, as well as recovering Imo’s lost glory as the cleanest state in the country.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He also praised Imo Assembly for providing legal teeth for the agency.

Flagging off the scheme, Ezeobi said though revenue generation was one of the aims of the agency, the overriding objective of ISWAMA was the creation of employment and making the state the cleanest nationwide.

Chairman, Imo House of Assembly Committee on Internally Generated Revenue, Eddy Obinna, commended the 1,000 youths for emerging pioneer staff of the outfit.

Eric Uwakwe, special adviser to the governor on youths and the governors representative at the event, said the inauguration was practical proof of the governors love for youths and women.

Uwakwe charged the pioneer staff to strive for excellence and value addition, pointing out that the government was expecting them to give the the job human face by treating people with courtesy and respect.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .