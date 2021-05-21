West African Student’s Union (WASU) has commended the aggressive employment generation drive of the Aliko Dangote led companies, urging other wealthy West African leaders to invest in industries that will rid the region of high unemployment rate. President of WASU, Comrade Romans Pillah, in a press briefing, held in Abuja on Thursday, described Aliko Dangote as God-sent, to the African continent and lauded him for employing more than 200,000 youths in his companies.

“As students, we are mostly scared of our future because of the high unemployment rate in our region, but with a man like Aliko Dangote, we are optimistic and only pray for more Africans like him so as to totally eliminate the high scourge of unemployment in our continent as a whole”

While urging Dangote to prevail on cement distributors across Nigeria to sell a little above the ex-factory price of N2,450, he said the attitude of the distributors and other middlemen, who are instrumental to the rise in the price of cement should be sanctioned. He further commended the doggedness and commitment of the Dangote group to the industrialisation of the West African sub-region. According to him: “WASU wishes to appreciate the Dangote Group on their corporate social responsibility via scholarship, youth empowerment and building of enduring infrastructure.”