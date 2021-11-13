Some makeup brands are sure quite expensive. However, that is not why you should keep to them until you have used the last drop. Keeping old products past their prime can expose you to harmful toxins, causing serious health problems as a result. Every makeup item has an expiry date. That is why it is very important to know when your makeup expires. Here are some tips to know when to let go of that expensive designer makeup.

Foundation and concealer

The lifecycle of your foundation and concealer will depend on its ingredients. A water-based product will last up to 12 months, while oil-based foundations will make it to 18 months because oil is a natural preservative. Note that when oil rises to the top and the consistency thickens, your foundation will create an uneven, streaky and inconsistent finish.

Blusher, bronzer and face powder

The recommended time to keep powder is 18 months. Powder products don’t contain water, so it’s harder to make bacteria grow. Watch it when you notice a hard rim on your powder.

Mascara

Make-up expiry dates are arguably most important to keep in mind when it comes to mascara. Three months with everyday use and six months with occasional use. Wet environments harbour bacteria, which is why it has such a short expiration period. Bacteria also naturally exist on our eyelashes and these germs are transferred from our eyes to our wands and into the mascara tube. If it begins to smell funky, it’s gone off.

Eyeliner

One special thing about eyeliner is that it tends to last that bit longer than complexion make-up staples like foundation, and can last anytime from three months to three years. Again, it’s all to do with the formula. The best liquid eyeliner will have the same bacteria-prone formula and packaging as mascara, whereas a pencil eyeliner will have greater lasting power because as you sharpen them you remove bacteria that you picked up from using it on your eyes. However, if a white film that can’t be sharpened off develops on your eyeliner, replace it with a brand new one.

Lipstick and lip gloss

Lipstick doesn’t hold much bacteria, so it can last between 12 and18 months. Although lipstick and gloss are packed with preservatives such as parabens, essential oils and vitamins to ward off germs, these naturally start to break down after a year. Therefore, any beading of moisture, funky smells or chalky texture means it’s time to toss.

