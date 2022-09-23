The Kano State Government says it will provide water, infrastructure projects across the state.

Malam Garba Yusuf, the Commissioner for Water Resources, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

He said due to rural urban migration and banditry in the neighboring states, rapid infrastructure development across the state contributed to the rise in water demand.

According to him, when Challawa water treatment plant was constructed, water demand in Kano was 4 million litres per day, now the demand has increased to 200 million litres per day.

“Water is an integral part of life as you know, and all creatures need water to survive, this ministry is also in charge of irrigation and basically contributes to food production.

“People should understand that water is part of life which must not be misused or abused; we must try to cultivate the habit of repairing spoilt running taps,’’ he said.

Yusuf further explained that the ministry had department of irrigation and dams in charge of irrigation activities and basically contributed to food production across the state.

He added that a committee had been set up to create awareness for the general public to know that water was for sale.

“The committee will enlighten general public on importance of paying water bills for sustainable water supply across the state.

“In Minjibir, we dug one well for them but now, it is up to four and have opened an account where they save their money,” Yusuf said.(NAN)