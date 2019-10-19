It is in your body, the food you eat and the beverages you drink. You use it to clean yourself, your clothes, your dishes, your car and everything else around you. You can travel on it or jump in it to cool off on hot summer days.

Many of the products that you use every day contain it or were manufactured using it. All forms of life need it, and if they don’t get enough of it, they die. I am talking of water.

Water is life. Your body uses water in all its cells, organs, and tissues to help regulate its temperature and maintain other body functions.

Most of us are guilty of not drinking enough water. Waiting till you are thirsty is a sign that you are dehydrated. I am also guilty of not drinking enough water.

I know what is on your mind right now; you think “She writes about health, she shouldn’t break any health rule.” My answer to that is: “I am human; I break rules too.”

Despite the fact that I know how important water is to the body, there are times I just don’t feel like drinking and, of course, I face the consequences. The toilet is always the judgment room for me.

Let me quickly share a few stories about water. Some years back when my mum’s friend told us a story. She said she was there when a patient came to the doctor that she was reacting to Septrin. That was when there were no fake drugs.

The shocking thing is that the doctor gave an instruction that the patient should be given lots of water to drink. That sounded funny to me. There were times I had headaches, and drinking water alone gave me relief.

Here are some benefits of water:

Water is an essential component for the effective functioning of our body. Approximately 50 to 70% of our body mass is made up of water, including skin, tissues, cells and the organs.

Water staves off dehydration. Dehydration is a condition in which the body doesn’t have enough water to support the vital functions.

Water removes toxins and waste products from the body thereby cleansing it.

Water is required to process all the nutrients from the food we eat and carry the assimilated nutrients to the cells by circulating through the lymphatic system.

Lack of water in the body can cause constipation, hypertension, migraine and many other health problems.

Every day, we lose water through perspiration, urine, breath and bowel movements. Thus, it is important to replenish the body by drinking water and consuming beverages and foods that contain water.