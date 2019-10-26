Water is an essential component for the effective functioning of our body. Approximately 50 to 70% of our body mass is made up of water, including skin, tissues, cells and the organs.

Just like the other organs of our body, skin is also made of several cells. Skin cells like any other organ cells require water to function properly. Below are some of the benefits of water to the skin.

Water is essential to maintain the optimum skin moisture and deliver essential nutrients to the skin cells. It replenishes the skin tissue and increases its elasticity. This helps delay the appearance of signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines.

Water is a perfect replacement for your expensive anti-aging treatments. It keeps the skin well hydrated and glistening, thereby, enhancing the complexion. For soft and supple skin, drinking an adequate amount of water is more important than applying topical creams.

Drinking enough water combats skin disorders like psoriasis, wrinkles and eczema. It also increases the metabolic rate and improves digestive system to flush out toxins from the body. This in turn gives you a healthy and glowing skin.

Cold water bath eliminates redness of the skin and sets the skin for better makeup application. After opening the pores by washing them with warm water, you can seal them by splashing with cold water. Cold water tightens the pores and prevents them from getting clogged. It reduces the appearance of acne.

A cold water compress can also help to reduce under-eye inflammation. As the water evaporates from the skin, the surface becomes cooler. Splashing cold water on the eyes can also reduce eye puffiness.

A nice cold shower and a relaxing bath calm the nerves and reduce the stress-related damage to the skin.

Since you don’t always keeping track of these sneaky sources of fluids, the best way to gauge your daily water intake is by how your body feels. If you are thirsty, your body is telling you that you need more water. You might already be dehydrated.

Another good way to determine your fluid status is by taking a peek inside the toilet after you pee. If your urine is light yellow, you are probably getting enough fluids. If it is dark or smells strongly, you probably need more water.

You don’t need to obsess about hitting a particular number of cups or liters or bottles of water each day, but it can be helpful to get in the habit of drinking more regularly throughout the day.

To make sure you are hydrated, keep a refillable water bottle with you all day so you can constantly sip. You can also increase your daily water intake by drinking water as soon as you wake up in the morning before you brush your teeth.