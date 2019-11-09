Water is essential for your health. This substance makes up a majority of your body weight and is involved in many important functions, including flushing out waste from your body, regulating body temperature and helping your brain function.

Below are ways water can help improve your well-being:

Helps in weight loss

When there is a loss of water, the kidney cannot function at its best, making it shed excess burden on the liver. The liver helps to burn off the fat into energy; but when it has to do the excess work of the kidney, it cannot burn as much fat into energy as it should, resulting in fat deposit. Take water in good quantity to prevent fat deposit and to keep yourself healthy. Losing weight is one of the advantages of drinking water.

Cushioning the brain, and spinal cord

Dehydration can affect brain structure and function. It is also involved in the production of hormones and neurotransmitters. Prolonged dehydration can lead to problems with thinking and reasoning.

Forming saliva and mucus

Saliva helps us digest our food and keeps the mouth, nose, and eyes moist. This prevents friction and damage. Drinking water also keeps the mouth clean. Consumed instead of sweetened beverages, it can also reduce tooth decay.

Delivering oxygen throughout the body

Blood is more than 90 percent water, and blood carries oxygen to different parts of the body.

Lubricates the joints

Cartilage, found in joints and the disks of the spine, contains around 80 percent water. Long-term dehydration can reduce the joints’ shock-absorbing ability, leading to joint pain.

Helps to maintain blood pressure

Lack of water can cause blood to become thicker, increasing blood pressure.

Makes minerals and nutrients accessible

Minerals and nutrients dissolve in water, which makes it possible for them to reach different parts of the body

Helps to maximize physical performance

If you do not stay hydrated, physical performance can suffer. This is particularly important during intense exercise or high heat. Dehydration can have a noticeable effect if you lose as little as 2% of your body’s water content.

So, if you exercise intensely and tend to sweat, then staying hydrated can help you perform at your absolute best.

Adequate water intake enables your body to excrete waste through perspiration, urination, and defecation. The kidneys and liver use it to help flush out waste as do your intestines.

Water can also keep you from getting constipated by softening your stools and helping move the food you have eaten through your intestinal tract.

To make sure you are hydrated, keep a refillable water bottle with you all day so you can constantly sip.