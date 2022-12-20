From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu is to speak at the launch of a N1Billion community water project in Atlo-Ijaha, Oglewu, in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue state.

Also to attend as the Chief Launcher is a former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Chief Mike Okibe Onoja.

The launch is also aimed at celebrating Idoma musical Icon, Madam Alice Igbe Oklobia. The occasion is billed to take place on the 29th of December, 2022 at 9 am.

The Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, Agaba Idu, Elaigwu Odugbo Obagaji John, is the Father of the Day, while an oil expert, Engr. Frances Adakole Olo, is the chairman.