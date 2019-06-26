Gyang Bere, Jos

National President, Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Service Employees (AUPCTRE), Benjamin Anthony has urged Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong to revoke the privatization bill signed into law by his administration.

He described the law as anti-people’s law which is set to cause harzard and excruciating pains for the poor people of the state. Anthony disclosed this in Jos during a Town Hall Meeting on Water Privatization in Plateau State., yesterday.

“ We are hear to reiterate our stand that Governor Lalong immediately revoke this anti-people law and open discussions with the people on how to ensure that clean and safe water is available, adequate and affordable for all irrespective of their status.

“As you all know, one of the first executive actions of Governor Simon Lalong as he commenced his second term in office was to sign the Plateau State Water Sector Law. This law has been criticised not only by AUPCTRE, but also our allies like the Environmental Rights Action, the Civil Society Coalition for Good Governance and citizens of this good state from all the communities.”he said.