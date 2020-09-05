Following the re-emergence of the Water Resources Bill in the National Assembly, elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, in an interview with Saturday Sun, called on those opposing the bill to lobby the NASS through their representatives to kill the bill or remain quiet.

Reacting to the statement, the Ohanaeze through its Publicity Secretary, Uche Achi-Opaga, said the issue of lobbying the NASS to stop the Water Resource Bill is the more reason the nation needs restructuring. “In Kano State there are about 26 members in the NASS, which is almost the number you have in the entire Southeast, and you want us to go to lobby NASS not to pass the Bill; is it not by voting? We need to restructure and put things in shape. Nigeria is like a tinderbox that will bust anytime; they are just playing with the politics and psyche of Nigerians.”

While describing the bill as being dead on arrival, Afenifere spokesman, Mr. Yinka Odumakin said it was those elements that don’t mean well for the nation that are behind the return of the bill since it was out rightly rejected by the 8th National Assembly. He noted that Yakasai should be bold to speak out the truth to those in authority, knowing the dangers of allowing the bill to scale through.

On his part, National President, PANDEF, Commodore Idongesit Nkanga said the call on those opposed to the bill to lobby National Assembly members over the issue was needless. According to him, it is the voice of opposition by Nigerians and Southern leaders that will do the magic. Describing the bill as uncalled for, Nkanga added that it is another ploy by the federal government, and the North to take over water, and adjoining lands in the South after taking over the people’s crude oil.

“What purpose will lobbying serve? It is an insult for anyone to ask us to lobby the NASS when it is obvious that the bill is anti-people. Moreover, the sponsors of the bill have already made up their mind, and they are mostly from the North.”