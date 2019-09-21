Linus Oota , Lafia

The people of Lafia municipal emirate in Lafia local government area of Nasarawa state have cried out to the state governor Abdullahi Sule to come to their aid before they are consumed by water scarcity.

Chairman, Lafia Municipal Progressive Association, a non-governmental organization (NGO) Dr Mustapha Bello told journalists yesterday in Lafia that the people have not enjoyed good drinking water for decades.

According to him “the community is made up of Chiroma, Gayam , Zanwa and Makama wards in Lafia local government with a population of about 250, 000 people, yet there are women and youths in today’s Lafia emirate municipality who have never known or seen water flows out of the tap.

“Citizens of this area have continued to live under such difficulties due to past neglect by preceding administrations in the most hazardous conditions of varying degrees of illnesses such as chronic fatigue, spinal and pelvic distortions, reproductive health issues, anemia as a result of their benevolent acceptance to serve as state capital, stretching the capacity of its meager infrastructures to unbeatable limit , especially the provision of portable water”

He further said that “due to the foregoing critical issue of portable water to this area which also serves as the state capital, our association presents on behalf of its constituency its desperate need for portable water more than anywhere else in the state as priority in its first ever budget in 2020.”