From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state government has on Wednesday announced the award of a contract for the expansion of the services of the state regional water supply scheme.

According to the government, the N11.48 billion contract includes the rehabilitation, upgrade and expansion of the scheme to better the regional water supply.

This was disclosed by the state’s commissioner of water resource Mijinyawa Yahaya, shortly after the state executive council meeting. He said that the severity of lingering water scarcity had been a major challenge for the state forcing the state government to reach out to the federal government.

The commissioner explained that the governor’s cry out to the federal government through the federal ministry of water resources had led to a signing of a memorandum of understanding. He said: “In pursuant of this memorandum of understanding a general assessment of the water situation in Gombe has been done and that today the council approved the contract”.

Mijinyawa further explained that the scope of the contract includes; the extension of the services and the construction of three new booster stations. “At the Gombe Special Capital Development Zone, the second station will be in Tumfure and the third booster station is going to be located around NTA Gombe to supply water up to the international conference centre”.

“There is going to be a borehole based mini water scheme at Tabra community, there is going to be a rehabilitation of some old network structures. There is going to be installations and laying of about 160 kilometres of distribution pipeline network within the city and installation of 100 number of isolation valves, rehabilitation 0f 100 number existing valves,” the commissioner while adding that no fewer than 2000 smart meters would also be installed in the pilot of the mass metering.

“There will be an installation of 2000 number of smart meters, 250 number of bulk water meters and provision of spare parts, rehabilitation of existing offices as well as digitization of the water board offices,” Mijinyawa added.

